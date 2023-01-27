Jason Jenkins hoping good form with Leinster will earn him Springboks caps

Jason Jenkins is hoping that he can earn a place on South Africa’s Rugby World Cup squad through continued good performances for Leinster.

The big South African lock got off to a superb start to life at Leinster, having endured a frustrating first season in Ireland with Munster as injuries prevented Jenkins from having much of an impact.

His quality was clear for all to see in his first few months at Leinster, as his impressive form saw him given plenty of game time, although a hamstring injury he suffered against Racing 92 in December has kept him sidelined ever since.

That run of form saw him called up to the South Africa A squad in November, and while he didn’t win any more caps for the Springboks, it is clear that the national team coaches have Jenkins in mind.

Jenkins is now close to making his return from injury thankfully, and expressed his hope that playing a crucial role for Leinster will see him add to his one cap for South Africa in a World Cup year.

“It is obviously a goal that I want to achieve, to be able to go to a World Cup would be incredible. But my focus is just playing the best rugby that I can for Leinster. Whatever happens, happens,” Jenkins said.

“I can’t control that so I just try to focus on my game every week. That’s one of the reasons I left Japan and came to Ireland, just to put your name back in the running.

“Coming over to Leinster literally after six or seven weeks I got that call up to the South Africa A squad which was really nice. Hopefully in the future I can get a couple of more caps behind my name but it’s definitely a goal of mine.

“There’s still a good few games left in both competitions so there’s more than enough time. As I said, for me it’s just focusing on myself and focusing for Leinster. You leave it up to the selectors at the end of the day.

“Rugby’s a funny old sport, injuries happen every weekend. There might be an opportunity, there might not. All that I can control is to give my best.”

Experienced Test players lining up with some of the best young talent in the country – what’s not to like about the South Africa ‘A’ team? More here: https://t.co/zxSlVdPIjk 🤩#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever pic.twitter.com/ScO8ti612g — Springboks (@Springboks) November 7, 2022

A frustrating season with Munster.

Jenkins spent four seasons playing for Toyota Verblitz in Japan before signing for Munster as it represented a chance to play higher quality rugby and put him back in the minds of the Springboks selectors.

Things didn’t go to plan for Jenkins as he found himself sidelined with injury for most of the season however, and he had to reassess his goals.

“Initially when I signed at Munster, it was obviously a risk just signing a one-year contract. Most players probably wouldn’t do that, usually it’s a standard two years or more,” Jenkins explained.

“So, it was a risk but I was willing to take that risk. I felt that coming from Japan, I needed to have that step up in rugby.

“It was obviously very frustrating for men and and I think for coach Johann [van Graan] at the time and for the fans. Obviously if you get a new signing, you want them to make an impact but it is part of the game.

“Mentally, you shouldn’t be too hard on yourself at times, even though you want to make that impact. Getting a couple of games at the back of last season, it was mostly off the bench, so it wasn’t the impact I would have liked to have made.

“But for me, it just moved to a more personal space of getting back onto the field rather than where I am going or where I am now at that point.”

Jason Jenkins on the differences between Leinster and Munster.

Although Jenkins didn’t get much game time with Munster, he did spend a year in the set-up under then head coach Johann van Graan and has been able to compare his experiences with those at Leinster.

The 27-year-old was very complimentary of both provinces, although he noted that Leinster allow the players to lead the team more and don’t place too much focus on the opposition.

“Look, they are both extremely professional setups and it’s been an honour to be part of both of them,” Jenkins stressed.

“I think Leinster is obviously very professional as well, the way they train, there is a lot of ownership on the players, which is really nice to see.

“Attention to detail is another big thing as well. I have had to step up in that department as well, in terms of knowing your detail, knowing your role in the team, Just the preparation and everything that goes with that.

“I think Leinster doesn’t really try and build up a team that we are playing against or a game in particular. You are always focusing on yourself and as a team, we take a lot of confidence from how we prepare.

“So I think that’s a big thing, just executing what we want to do and I think that’s what makes it difficult for teams to keep up with us.”

