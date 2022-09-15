Jason Jenkins happy to mix with ‘strange characters’ in Leinster squad

Jason Jenkins is enjoying getting to know the “strange characters” in Leinster’s squad as he prepares to face a new challenge in the season ahead.

Once-capped Springboks lock Jenkins is one of two new Leinster signings this season, along with once-capped All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai, who joined from Lyon.

Jenkins has been living in Ireland for the past year as he joined Munster ahead of last season, although injuries significantly hampered his season and he has since made the move from Limerick to Dublin.

The South African was speaking to Leinster team mate Jack Conan in an in-house interview and revealed that he was enjoying getting used to the characters in the squad.

Jason Jenkins on the strange characters in Leinster.

“It’s been good, there’s a couple of strange characters. But guys have been really nice to me, especially guys like Rhys [Ruddock] and Will [Connors],” Jenkins said.

“I think Will is definitely one of the stranger characters but you need those guys in the changing room just to lift the energy a bit. I’d say I’d go with Will, or even Mickey [Ala’alatoa or Milne] as well. He’s also a bit of a funny character.

“I think there are small changes [from Munster]. I definitely learnt a lot at Munster and I enjoyed my time there, but it’s nice to challenge yourself and try something different.

“I think it’s definitely going to challenge me and put me outside of my comfort zone so I’m really looking forward to that.”

The Springbok will be a valuable addition to Leinster’s pack.

Leinster have struggled to deal with bigger packs in recent years, with La Rochelle’s sizeable forward unit ending the province’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign in the last two seasons.

Jenkins will certainly add size to Leinster’s pack, as he stands at 6ft 8in and weighs in at 19st 6lbs, which makes him the tallest and heaviest lock at the province.

He isn’t quite as big as the likes of Will Skelton, who caused havoc on Leinster’s plans in their last two meetings with La Rochelle, although Jenkins will be able to match up with some of the biggest players in the sport.

