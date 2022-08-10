Japanese League aims to lure Marcus Smith away from England after World Cup

Japan Rugby League One chairman Genichi Tamatsuka has stated his intention to bring some of English rugby’s biggest stars to the top flight of Japanese rugby.

There is no shortage of foreign international players plying their trade in Japan, with the likes of Australia’s Quade Cooper, New Zealand’s Ryan Crotty and South Africa’s Pieter-Steph du Toit all contracted to Japanese clubs.

More international stars are on the way to Japan next season, with Damian de Allende departing Munster to sign for Saitama Wild Knights for example, and it appears many more will follow in the years to come.

Although most foreign players in Japan are from the Southern Hemisphere, the Japan Rugby League One chairman told inews that he hopes the league can lure players from England in order to attract new audiences.

Japan Rugby League One boss makes Marcus Smith a target.

“A player like Marcus Smith, definitely, he can be a superstar and popular in the Japanese country. [Maro] Itoje, he’d be really good. He’s very powerful,” Tamatsuka said.

“We have been busy, on how we can expand our visibility in terms of broadcasting inside of the Japanese domestic market.

“But in the future, if the England people started watching our leagues, as an attractive event, that is really good. To realise that, I think we need more players from England.”

What a piece of magic! Marcus Smith grabs England’s second try ✨#AUSvENGpic.twitter.com/vCVD8kZ8nK — Sky Sports (@SkySports) July 16, 2022

English players in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Smith and Itoje wouldn’t be the first England internationals to play for Japanese clubs, as Alex Goode and George Kruis spent time with Green Rockets Tokatsu and Saitama Wild Knights respectively in the past.

The English RFU would be against the move however, as England only select players who ply their trade in the Gallagher Premiership, and keeping Smith and Itoje around would be very much a priority.

It may become more common for English players to leave the Premiership however, as the league has reduced the salary cap until the 2023/24 season in response to the financial pressures brought on by the pandemic.

Read More About: england rugby, japan rugby, marcus smith