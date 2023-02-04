Jamison Gibson-Park ruled out of Ireland’s game against Wales

Jamison Gibson-Park has been ruled out of Ireland’s game against Wales today after an injury concern emerged just hours before kick off.

According to the Irish Independent, Conor Murray has been promoted from the bench and will start at scrum-half instead of Gibson-Park, while Craig Casey will take his place among the replacements.

Gibson-Park has been Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s preferred scrum-half since the 2021 Autumn Nations Series and has played a crucial part in the team’s fast-paced style of play.

Murray is the most experienced scrum-half in Ireland, having recently won his 100th cap for his country, although he isn’t known for being able to play at a particularly high tempo.

Casey plays at a faster pace than Murray, and has overtaken the 33-year-old in the scrum-half pecking order at Munster in recent times, although he boasts considerably less experience.

The extent of Gibson-Park’s injury is not yet clear, although Farrell will be hopeful that the scrum-half will be available for next weekend’s game against France at the Aviva Stadium.

Both teams have dealt with injury blows.

Ireland will also be without Tadhg Furlong for today’s game, as the Leinster prop failed to recover from a calf injury in time for the opening weekend of the Six Nations.

Finlay Bealham, who has been in great form for Connacht in the past few months, while start at tighthead prop in Furlong’s absence while Tom O’Toole has been named on the bench.

Wales were dealt with an injury blow of their own earlier in the week when Leigh Halfpenny was ruled out due to a back spasm, having been originally named to start at full back.

Liam Williams, who did not make the original match-day squad, has been promoted to the starting team at full back to join Josh Adams and Rio Dyer in the back three.

