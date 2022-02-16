Former Wales and Lions centre Jamie Roberts set to make Waratahs debut

Jamie Roberts is set to make his debut for the New South Wales Waratahs, having been named on the bench in the club’s season opener.

The Waratahs will take on the Fijian Drua in the first game of the Super Rugby Pacific season on Friday and former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Roberts is set to feature.

The 35-year-old has relocated to Sydney with his wife Nicole Ramson, who is from Australia, and was able to secure a contract with the Waratahs for the 2022 season.

Jamie Roberts returns to Super Rugby.

It isn’t the first time that Roberts has played in Super Rugby, as the Welshman played for the Stormers in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Roberts signed with the Dragons in his native Wales after the Stormers’ season was cut short, but it now looks like he will finish his professional rugby career Down Under.

The Welshman isn’t the first former Lion to have played with an Australian club in recent times, as Ireland’s Rob Kearney spent his last season of professional rugby with the Western Force last year.

Brilliant first couple of weeks out in Sydney with the @NSWWaratahs lads Excited for the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific ‘22 under the lights Friday night @commbankstadium vs @Fijian_Drua https://t.co/9qX9UzxiGx — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) February 16, 2022

The Waratahs will be eager to improve after a dire 2021.

Last year couldn’t have gone much worse for the Waratahs, as they failed to win a match in either Super Rugby AU or in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman.

The first round of Super Rugby Pacific should present the Waratahs with the perfect opportunity to end their losing streak, as they face the Fijian Drua, who will compete in the tournament for the first time this year.

The Waratahs do have some very talented players on their books, but they also have a very young team and will hope that Roberts’ experience will prove to be very valuable to their squad.

