Jamie Roberts praises ‘special’ Finn Russell for changing up Lions series

Jamie Roberts has praised Finn Russell for his ability to break down the Springboks’ defence in the third test.

Scotland fly-half Russell missed out on the British and Irish Lions’ first two tests against South Africa after suffering an achilles injury earlier in the tour, but he certainly made his mark in the final test.

Roberst was speaking on the RugbyPass Offload podcast and hailed Russell for being able to immediately trouble the Springboks in defence as soon as he was introduced to the series.

Finn Russell’s performance off the bench on Saturday was one of the highlights of the Lions tour #LionsRugby @ChristinaMahonx @ryanwilson89 @Jamiehuwroberts pic.twitter.com/rvP4cDj0ys — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 12, 2021

Jamie Roberts on Finn Russell.

“I love the freedom he plays with. He’s a classic anti-structure player. I’m sure he can play to structure but he plays what he sees and very rarely do we have outside-halves at test level doing that,” Roberts said.

“Everything is a rigid game plan and this guy comes on and his first action is a little kick pass when the defence has come high – something we haven’t seen the whole series.

“Having the confidence to do that, to back his skill-set, was pretty special. The amount of momentum he created… he caused them huge problems.

“The Lions had barely made any metres in those first two tests against the Boks. I’d hate to know how many carrying metres they actually made because we just couldn’t get our big runners into the game.

“Finn Russell comes on and within one passage of play they make more metres moving forward because he attacks the line and is a huge running threat.”

The performance of the Lions fly-halves on tour.

Although Russell only featured in three of the Lions’ nine games on tour, the Scotsman was arguably the Lions’ most impressive fly-half after his 70-minute performance against the Springboks.

Dan Biggar was Warren Gatland’s first-choice fly-half, but the Welshman rarely threatened South Africa with ball in hand, and heavily relied on conservative tactics such as garryowens to make metres.

Russell made a stark improvement to the Lions’ attack as soon as he came on in the third test, despite having not played for a month.

Owen Farrell had an underwhelming tour for his standards, and although he did score a late penalty to stretch the Lions’ lead to five points in the first test, he had a limited impact on the series.

Late call-up Marcus Smith was the only fly-half on tour not to feature in the test series, but the youngster can be happy with his one appearance for the Lions, in which he picked apart the Stormers’ defence.

Read More About: British and Irish lions, finn russell, jamie roberts