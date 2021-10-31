Jamie Roberts and Sam Warburton reckon Dan Biggar’s starting Wales role is in doubt

Jamie Roberts and Sam Warburton believe Rhys Priestland has put himself into contention to start at fly-half for Wales in the coming weeks.

Incumbent Wales fly-half Dan Biggar was unavailable for yesterday’s game against the All Blacks as the game took place outside of the official international window, with the Welshman lining out for Northampton Saints instead.

Gareth Anscombe started at 10 in Biggar’s absence, while Priestland came on at fly-half early on in the second half, and put in a nice grubber kick which Johnny Williams got on the end of to score Wales’ only try of the day.

While things soon turned sour for Wales as New Zealand ran in four tries in the final 20 minutes, Roberts and Warburton both praised Priestland’s performance after the game on Amazon Prime Video Sport.

Jamie Roberts and Sam Warburton on Rhys Priestland and Dan Biggar.

“He’s just a comfortable player, a very clever and experienced player. Let’s not forget he’s a 50-cap international,” Roberts said, via WalesOnline.

“He’s a top guy and he’s going well domestically with Cardiff and deserves his call-up. He’s really put a question mark over the number 10 jersey selection for next week.”

Warburton was in agreement with his former team mate, and argued that Priestland could start for his country ahead of Biggar against South Africa next week.

“Rhys Priestland coming off the bench did really well. It was good to see him coming on. [He’s] really put pressure on the number 10 selection for next week,” Warburton commented.

Game. On. 🔥 Johnny Williams touches down for @WelshRugbyUnion after a delicious Rhys Priestland kick 👌 #AutumnNationsSeries #WALvNZL pic.twitter.com/Ec4mjrBzUb — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) October 30, 2021

Wales will be desperate to improve next week.

Although Wales were always unlikely to beat New Zealand as they were without many of their first-choice players due to injuries and club commitments, Wayne Pivac’s side couldn’t have gotten their autumn campaign off to a much worse start.

Wales put in a decent first half performance, but when the All Blacks moved up a gear in the final 20 minutes they had no answer, as New Zealand ran in four tries late on.

Injuries to Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Ross Moriarty are also reasons for concern, as the already lengthy Welsh injury lost grew even longer.

Things won’t get much easier for Wales as they face reigning world champions South Africa next weekend, before games against Fiji and Australia to round out 2021, although the return of the likes of Biggar will help Wales in the weeks to come.

