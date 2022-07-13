Jamie Roberts announces his retirement from professional rugby

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions centre Jamie Roberts has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the age of 35.

Roberts has made the decision to bring to an end a professional career that began 15 years ago, when he made his debut for Cardiff Blues in 2007.

The Welshman went on to play for his country and for the Lions on two tours, as well as for seven professional clubs across five countries.

The 35-year-old announced his decision on social media in a heartfelt post in which he thanks everyone who helped him in his career.

Jamie Roberts announces retirement.

“The time feels right. As I reach the end of my professional playing career, I’m retiring with an immense sense of gratitude for what the sport has provided me,” Roberts wrote.

“Having given everything in body and mind, the game of rugby has given me more than I could have ever dreamt of in return. Our wonderful sport has impacted my life far beyond the white lines of the playing field; I guess its values have defined my attitude and approach to life and certainly shaped who I am today.

“It’s difficult to know where to start when it comes to thanking those who’ve influenced and helped my career. There are too many to mention, but in time, I hope I get the opportunity to share a glass and thank you all individually.”

Over & Out. Thank you. Diolch 🏉🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/QjbJ775VeA — Jamie Roberts (@Jamiehuwroberts) July 12, 2022

One of Wales’ finest.

Roberts played a crucial role for his country for the best part of a decade and was vital to Wales’ Six Nations triumphs in both 2012 and 2013.

The sizeable centre also won silverware at club level, as he won the Anglo-Welsh Cup and Challenge Cup with Cardiff Blues early on in his career, as well as a Lions series victory against the Wallabies in 2013.

Roberts finished his career with the New South Wales Waratahs in Australia, and also spent time playing for the Stormers in South Africa, Harlequins and Bath in England, Racing 92 in France, and of course Cardiff and the Dragons in Wales.

Read More About: jamie roberts, wales rugby