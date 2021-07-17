Jamie Roberts goes for Henshaw-Harris centre combination in his Lions test XV

Jamie Roberts has backed Robbie Henshaw and Chris Harris to start at centre for the British and Irish Lions in the first test against the Springboks.

Henshaw has had limited opportunities for the Lions this summer due to a hamstring injury, while Harris has had plenty of chances to show off his talents, having started in three games on tour.

Former Wales and Lions centre Roberts selected a starting team for the first test against the Springboks for the Daily Mail and gave his experienced opinion on who should start at 12 and 13.

Chris Harris 🏉🏉🏉 Highlights and analysis of the Lions vs the Sharks from 10.30pm on Virgin Media Two.#LionsRugby | #VMTVRugby pic.twitter.com/QPWDOzg2tU — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) July 10, 2021

‘The centre axis is the most challenging call.’

“This [centre] axis is the most challenging call. No one player has said, ‘This jersey is mine’,” Roberts wrote.

“Chris Harris has stood out. Defensively he is strong, has carried and distributed well, he’s quick, intelligent and can cause the Springboks problems. He is my outside centre, in a toss-up between him and Elliot Daly.

“Robbie Henshaw is back against the Stormers tomorrow after a hamstring injury and it’s a big game for him. If he goes well, he starts at 12.

“I don’t think Owen Farrell and Daly combine, nor Harris and Daly, as you need a ball carrier. Warren likes that.”

Roberts has selected a rather uncontroversial forward pack, although Hamish Watson has missed out in the Welshman’s starting team.

The two-time Lions tourist has made a number of big calls in the backline however, as he has gone for Ali Price ahead of temporary tour captain Conor Murray.

The back three also features a number of big selections, as Roberts has opted for Anthony Watson at fullback ahead of Stuart Hogg and Liam Williams, while Duhan van der Merwe and Josh Adams start on the wings.

Check out Jamie Roberts’ Lions test XV below.

15. Anthony Watson (England)

14. Josh Adams (Wales)

13. Chris Harris (Scotland)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Ali Price (Scotland)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, Lions captain)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

