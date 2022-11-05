Jamie Ritchie sends message to All Blacks after Scotland see off Fiji

Jamie Ritchie has vowed that Scotland will go “all guns blazing” when they take on the All Blacks in Edinburgh next Sunday.

Scotland started their Autumn Nations Series campaign with a narrow defeat to Australia, although they bounced back from that disappointment to claim a 28-12 victory against Fiji.

While Scotland were perhaps lucky to be leading at half time, Gregor Townsend’s side were much improved in the second half and ultimately claimed a comfortable win against the Fijians.

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie was speaking to Amazon Prime Video after beating Fiji and stressed that he is confident that his side can create history against the All Blacks.

Jamie Ritchie sends a message to the All Blacks.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, we knew that there were going to be times when they were getting the upper hand and had a bit of momentum, but I’m proud of how we fought back,” Ritchie said.

“We stuck to our guns and we came out with the result. We spoke about just trusting ourselves [at half time] and trusting our system. We knew that we could force errors or get our turnovers from there.

“We didn’t have to get individual bits of brilliance to get turnovers. So we cleaned up that area pretty well. I’m confident that we can win all the games [this autumn]. I was disappointed last week, I was confident that we could have won that as well.

“But look, we’re going full guns blazing next week against the All Blacks and we’re confident that we can come away with a result.”

A commanding second-half performance at BT Murrayfield. Four tries power us to our first @autumnnations win. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/jIDEZkGCzh — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) November 5, 2022

The Scots will need to improve to claim a historic win.

While Ritchie is confident that Scotland can claim a first-ever victory against the All Blacks, their last two showings have left a lot to be desired.

Scotland only lost to Australia by a single point, although neither side was particularly impressive that day, while Fiji gave them an almighty scare in the first half.

New Zealand have also been below their best this year, although the All Blacks are gaining momentum, unless Wales can pull off a historic result of their own today.

