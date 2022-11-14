Jamie Ritchie gutted after Scotland miss best chance to beat All Blacks

Jamie Ritchie rued Scotland’s missed chances as the All Blacks came from behind to deny the hosts a famous victory at Murrayfield Stadium.

A first-ever victory for Scotland against New Zealand looked to be very much on the cards, as the Scots led by nine points with 20 minutes remaining in a game they looked fully in control of.

A yellow card for Scotland’s Jack Dempsey and two tries in the final 20 minutes saw New Zealand prevail against the Scots again however, despite so much good work being done by Gregor Townsend’s side after a horror start.

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie was speaking at the post-match press conference and expressed pride in his team’s performance despite the bitterly disappointing result.

Jamie Ritchie on Scotland’s loss to the All Blacks.

“I sat here yesterday and spoke about being brave and being courageous, and I thought we did that extremely well,” Ritchie said.

“I said to Doddie [Weir] before we went out, ‘We want to do it for you.’ I think he’ll be proud of us and the way we performed, it’s just unfortunate that we were on the wrong side of the result.

“I think we were the better team for the majority of that game. It’s just our next step now is we’ve got to win those matches.”

Tough one to take.

Scotland scored two quick-fire tries to get themselves back into the game after trailing by 14 points early on, although they failed to capitalise on a number of golden opportunities thereafter.

Ritchie was painfully aware of how close Scotland came to stretching their lead on a number of occasions, before the inevitable fightback from the All Blacks.

“It’s pretty tough. We’ve been penalised within a metre of the tryline three times. It’s tough to take. I think if you look at the game we certainly had more chances. It’s pretty gutting,” Ritchie admitted.

“Because we performed well it’s gutting that we lost but also I’m proud of it as well. As a team I think it’s been our best performance rugby-wise for a wee while. We’re looking to build on that from now.

“Certainly going into next week we’re confident that we can blow Argentina away.”

