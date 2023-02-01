Jamie Osborne ‘desperate’ to win first cap for Ireland

Jamie Osborne is “desperate” to win his first cap for Ireland during the Six Nations although he is primarily focused on impressing during training.

Osborne received his first full call up to the national team squad for the Six Nations, having previously played for Emerging Ireland and the ‘A’ team against an All Blacks XV last November.

Since then the 21-year-old has impressed for Leinster, enough for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to call up him up in the absence of provincial team mate Robbie Henshaw.

Speaking to IrishRugbyTV, Osborne explained how his previous experiences with the national coaching team has helped ease his transition to the full Ireland squad.

Jamie Osborne on being called up for Ireland.

“Obviously the dream is to make the first cap but I’m more just focused on playing well in training and doing the right things,” Osborne said.

“Hopefully if I get my change or an opportunity, I’ll definitely be desperate to take it.

“I know the coaches a bit from the Emerging [Ireland] tour and obviously I was in before as a development player. I know what they’re looking for, I know how we want to play and I think that’s made it much more easy coming in.

“It was a class tour. We had a couple of tough games down in Bloemfontein, and you look at Cian [Prendergast], Joe [McCarthy] and Jack [Crowley] making their debuts in autumn. I’d say the Emerging tour played a big part in their development as well.”

Competition at centre.

Osborne is one of four centres named in Ireland’s Six Nations squad alongside Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey and Bundee Aki and is by far the youngest and least experienced of the bunch.

Ringrose is virtually guaranteed to start at outside centre, while one of McCloskey or Aki is likely to start inside him for the opening game against Wales, although Osborne will be fighting hard to slot in at 12.

Getting game time against Italy in round three would be the gentle approach to introducing Osborne to international rugby, although Farrell has proven he is willing to throw talented young players in at the deep end.

