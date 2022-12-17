Jamie Heaslip picks out positives from Leinster’s rout of Gloucester

Jamie Heaslip is confident that Leinster will have learned plenty from a one-sided victory against an understrength Gloucester side.

Gloucester head coach George Skivington rested most of his first-choice players for a game against a team he described as “pretty much Ireland” earlier in the week, and the encounter went as expected.

Leinster ran out as 57-0 winners to consolidate their position at the top of Pool A in the Heineken Champions Cup, with return games against Gloucester and Racing 92 to come.

While Leinster weren’t exactly tested, Jamie Heaslip stressed on RTE that Leo Cullen will still have learned some valuable lessons on a cold night at the RDS Arena.

Jamie Heaslip on Leinster’s emphatic win against Gloucester.

“I think [Cullen] learned a good bit. He got to give more guys the opportunity to play. You can’t blame Leinster for the opposition that they’re playing against or the type of team they want to send across,” Heaslip started.

“Leinster gave Joe McCarthy a go, Max Deegan got a go, Jack Conan, Johnny Sexton gets a run out, Luke McGrath got a good game, Cian Healy got time at tighthead. A lot of good stuff there.

“It’s one of those weird games where they put 50-odd points up, but on the Monday morning review there’s still a lot there in terms of what they can work on.

“They don’t have to be reminded of, ‘You’ve been there a couple of times but then you got beat up by a big team.’ I’d say they’re sick of hearing that.

“It looks like they’re playing as they train and that comes back to the competition they’re creating internally.”

“You can’t blame Leinster for the opposition that they’re playing against…” – Jamie Heaslip says Leo Cullen can take a lot from tonight’s 57-0 win against Gloucester #RTErugby #LEIvGLO #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/7VjilnlsjZ — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) December 16, 2022

Heineken Champions Cup format comes under fire.

While Leinster can’t be blamed for the standard of opposition they faced, Champions Cup tournament organisers can be as Gloucester are still well placed to reach the last 16 despite a humbling loss.

16 of 24 teams will qualify for the knock out stages of the Champions Cup, with several teams progressing last season having one just one of their four pool stage games.

The format was originally brought in to lessen any potential effect the pandemic would have on the tournament, as teams weren’t harshly punished for games being cancelled, although a return to the old format is now needed.

