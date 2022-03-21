Jamie Heaslip suggests Johnny Sexton shouldn’t be brought on New Zealand tour

Jamie Heaslip has suggested that Johnny Sexton shouldn’t be brought on this summer’s tour of New Zealand, in order to get the likes of Joey Carbery more game time.

Ireland ended their Six Nations campaign on a high as they clinched the Triple Crown with a win against Scotland, in which Sexton again played a crucial role.

Carbery did start against France and Italy in this year’s championship, and while he played very well against Les Bleus, he underperformed against a 13-man Italian side, and still looks somewhat unfamiliar with Ireland’s attacking structure.

Former Ireland international Heaslip was speaking on RTE and questioned whether it would be in the best interests of the team to leave Sexton at home this summer.

Jamie Heaslip on Johnny Sexton and the tour of New Zealand.

“Let’s zoom out for a second, Andy [Farrell] used 60 plus players, I think he’s capped 26 players, something like that, so he’s been really good at bringing talent through,” Heaslip started.

“Coming into the Six Nations there was a lot of chat about, ‘Can Joey do it at test level in the Six Nations?’ I think he can, but what did we learn? He needs more experience.

“If you’re Johnny the player, the captain, you want to go down there. You want to take a scalp from New Zealand. But if you’re looking at it from a bit of a strategic lens in developing the depth, after Joey it kind of gets a little bit grey.

“I think you maybe look at the possibility of maybe leaving Johnny at home and brining someone like a Joey down and giving him game time.”

Should Johnny Sexton go on the tour of New Zealand? – some interesting comments from @jamieheaslip, Jerry Flannery and @StephenFerris6 #RTErugby #SixNations2022 pic.twitter.com/9pWlOBUgTJ — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) March 19, 2022

A gruelling three-match test series against the All Blacks awaits.

While developing players ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup should of course be a priority for Andy Farrell, bringing a weakened squad to New Zealand would certainly be a risky tactic.

Although the current All Blacks side aren’t as good as many of their predecessors, a three-match test series on New Zealand soil is arguably still the toughest challenge in international rugby.

The All Blacks will be very eager to exact revenge on Ireland, having lost against the men in green in November, and will aim to get back to winning ways after losing their last two test matches.

There are rumours that the tour could include two midweek matches, against the likes of the Maori All Blacks and a Super Rugby side, which would present Irish players with challenges against top class opposition outside the tests against the All Blacks.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Jamie Heaslip, Johnny Sexton