Jamie Heaslip labels Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s best player ever

Jamie Heaslip has labelled Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s greatest ever player after the 36-year-old won his 100th cap for his country.

Sexton was one of several brilliant performers for Ireland in their thumping win against Japan, in which Andy Farrell’s men showcased an attacking game plan characterised by a quick ball from the ruck and plenty of offloading.

The 36-year-old has achieved more significant wins with his country in the past, but his performance against Japan was a timely reminder that he is still a world-class fly-half.

Former Ireland international Heaslip was speaking to RTE after the game and argued that Sexton is the best player to ever pull on the green jersey.

Jamie Heaslip on Johnny Sexton.

“It’s going to be absolutely hopping [against New Zealand] and no better man than Johnny Sexton to be leading us. The thing about it is that he leads from the front,” Heaslip said.

“Myself and Fla [Jerry Flannery] were talking about it – you see all the nice passes, the wrap-around plays, the kicks – but you’ll see when we do a bit of analysis on one of the plays when the ball bobbles, he takes it and there’s no doubt in his head.

“He just puts his head down and goes hard at it. A lot of 10s don’t do that. A lot of 10s who get to 100 international caps with their country do not do that. That’s the difference with Johnny.

“In my opinion, he is probably Ireland’s best ever player to date, particularly in the professional era, and he capped it off nicely today.”

Ireland’s greatest ever players.

Sexton is in good company in the conversation for Ireland’s greatest ever player, with a number of legends of the sport pulling on the green jersey over the years.

The likes of Mike Gibson and willie John McBride are considered to be among the best Irish players to have played before the professional era, with both men putting in outstanding performances for both their country and the British and Irish Lions throughout the 1960s and 70s.

In the professional era, the likes of Keith Wood, Paul O’Connell and Brian O’Driscoll are among the best, with the latter probably considered by most to be the greatest Irish player ever.

O’Driscoll never won the World Rugby player of the year award, however, something which Sexton has achieved, along with former Ireland hooker Wood.

