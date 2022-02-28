Jamie Heaslip fancies Ireland’s chances against ‘rudderless’ England

Jamie Heaslip believes Wales exposed plenty of weaknesses in England’s game which Ireland will look to exploit in their upcoming Six Nations encounter.

England secured their second win of the championship against Wales on Saturday, although they were far from convincing in doing so, as they saw a 17-point lead reduced to four points with some time still left on the clock.

Wales ultimately couldn’t finish off their comeback as England claimed a 23-19 victory, but Eddie Jones’ side again looked extremely vulnerable late on, having lost to Scotland in similar circumstances.

Former Ireland international Heaslip was speaking on RTE after the game and admitted he was unimpressed by England as they clawed their way back into contention for the Six Nations title.

Jamie Heaslip on England’s performance against Wales.

“Wales have done us a massive favour, they’ve exposed a lot of weaknesses in the English side. I can’t quite figure it out, it looks like they are trying to come away from a power game that has served them quite well,” Heaslip said.

“I don’t know if they have the skillset to develop [that style of game]. We’ll have to ask Eddie that, and we’ll probably get ‘it’s all good mate’ or something like that.

“I don’t think the players know the direction they are been given because they look a little bit rudderless on that field. Wales didn’t look a whole lot better, they were going side to side but got a lot on the edge.

“Players like [Alex] Dombrandt stood out and Marcus Smith showed he’s up to that level but Ireland will look at that and go ‘let’s just mark the life out of him, they’ll give us space on the edges’.

“The way Ireland play they are going to get a lot of easy metres [against England] and back our set pieces.”

How the table looks after Round 3! 👀#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/LLHH2kvYV6 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 27, 2022

A massive clash awaits at Twickenham.

Both Ireland and England will need to win at Twickenham on Saturday week if they hope to keep any realistic hopes of winning the Six Nations alive, with France unbeaten at the top of the table.

Ireland weren’t at their best in a strange game against Italy, although they have been more impressive than England in this year’s championship, after a thumping win against Wales and a narrow loss to France.

England’s new-look side were looking very promising after three wins from three in the Autumn Nations Series, although something just hasn’t clicked with them in recent weeks.

A Six Nations title is admittedly looking unlikely for either side, as France should win the Grand Slam on current form, although the Triple Crown is a very real prospect for Ireland.

