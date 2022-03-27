Jamie Heaslip ‘baffled’ by Luke McGrath’s continued Ireland omission

Jamie Heaslip has questioned why Luke McGrath can’t get into the Ireland squad after another impressive performance from the Leinster scrum-half.

McGrath played a crucial role in Leinster’s 45-8 victory against Connacht in Galway last night, as he led from the front and scored the try that all but ended the westerner’s resistance.

Connacht were forced to play almost the entire match with 14 men, as Tom Daly was red-carded in just the second minute, although Andy Friend’s side put up a good fight and made Leinster work hard until the pressure ultimately told late on.

Former Leinster number eight Heaslip was speaking on RTE after the game and praised McGrath for his ability to guide his side past a stubborn Connacht effort and questioned why Andy Farrell hasn’t come calling.

Jamie Heaslip on Luke McGrath.

“We have our one and two nines, in terms of how we pick them, either [Conor] Murray or [Jamison] Gibson-Park, but I don’t think that three is as nailed on as people think,” Heaslip said.

“[Craig] Casey is a good player but I think Luke McGrath has shown oodles of experience and class, in terms of how he controls games consistently for an extended period here. I’m as baffled as a lot of people [over] why he’s not getting picked.

“He’s a very different nine than, let’s say Jamison Gibson-Park, but he’s playing within a system that is very familiar to him, the way Ireland are playing; constantly moving the point of contact, pushing on the pass, playing fast.

“He does that, but he does it with a bit more of a sense of control. Maybe that’s the wrong word, but he’s well able to take breaks as well and the opportunity when it comes.

“I wouldn’t rule him out, I think he’s putting the pressure on. I think he’s putting the pressure on and all he can do is exactly what he did tonight – take the opportunity when it comes.”

The Leinster scrum-half hasn’t played for Ireland since 2019.

Despite his consistent good form for Leinster, McGrath hasn’t played for Ireland since Andy Farrell took over as head coach, having last won a cap against New Zealand in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

McGrath has a decent amount of international experience with 19 caps under his belt and often captains Leinster in Johnny Sexton’s absence, but he hasn’t seemed to have caught the eye of the Irish coaching team in recent years.

Farrell has put time into developing Craig Casey over the past 12 months or so, although McGrath is only 29 and still has several years of professional rugby left in him.

Gibson-Park has established himself as Ireland Leinster’s first-choice scrum-half in recent times, although McGrath has had no shortage of game time with his province and will get plenty of opportunities to impress in the coming months.

