Jamie George says England were their own worst enemies against Australia

Jamie George believes England were their own worst enemies as they suffered defeat to a 14-man Wallabies side in Perth.

Everything seemed to be going wrong for Australia, as Quade Cooper pulled out injured just minutes before kick off, Tom Banks and Allan Ala’alatoa suffered injuries in the first 25 minutes, and Darcy Swain got a red card 30 minutes in.

Despite all that, the Wallabies overturned a five-point deficit with 20 minutes remaining, as three consecutive tries saw them take a 16-point lead, before two late tries from England saw the game end at 30-28 in favour of Australia.

England hooker Jamie George was speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast after the game and identified his side’s lack of discipline in the closing stages of the match as a crucial reason behind their loss.

Jamie George on England’s loss to Australia.

“We were our own worst enemies at times. We probably gave them that game. We had a great opportunity to win it but didn’t throw a punch, which is just so disappointing,” George said.

“I think that’s the thing we probably need to work out this week. It’s really exciting to be able to have a week leading up. We’ll go to Brisbane, try to fix a few things and be a different team come next weekend.

“There were a few things we were going after. One of them was discipline and obviously that message didn’t go through because that was poor from us in the last 20 minutes.

“So we’re going to have to have a look at that and have a conversation about that and realise we gave them a lot of opportunities.

“We gave them a lot of entries to our half, we let them out of their half really easily and we can’t then sustain any pressure off the back of that.”

The pressure on Eddie Jones continues to increase.

England head coach Eddie Jones was under pressure coming into the test series with Australia after two wins from five in this year’s Six Nations, and a defeat to a 14-man Wallabies side has not helped his case.

Jones actually questioned whether Darcy Swain’s red card hurt England’s chances, saying referees sometimes “compensate” after sending a player off.

Australia actually conceded one more penalty than England in the game and were just far more clinical when try opportunities presented themselves in the second half.

A late fightback and a stunning cameo on debut from Henry Arundell will give English supporters some hope, although it is very much advantage to Australia in the test series.

