Jamie George captains Lions for rematch with the Sharks

Jamie George will captain the British and Irish Lions for the first time when they take on the Sharks for the second time this week.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has made 13 changes to the side that started against the Sharks on Wednesday, with Elliot Daly and Duhan van der Merwe set to start their second game in four games.

Several of the players who were set to start against the Sharks on Wednesday have been reinstated to the starting team, with Anthony Watson set to play his first game for the Lions this summer.

Warren Gatland on a ‘turbulent week’ for his squad.

Gatland acknowledged the “turbulent week” that the Lions have endured, while thanking the Sharks for playing his side a second time after the Bulls pulled out due to a number of covid cases within their squad.

“The feeling in the camp on Wednesday night was just to give it a crack – I was really proud by how everyone reacted, particularly the match day squad who would have never prepared for a game like that before.

“Saturday is another opportunity to see how the boys go and for us as coaches to try out a few more combinations ahead of the test series.

Only one Scottish player has made Jones' team. 🦁https://t.co/pXCTNli8w4 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 9, 2021

“I have long been an admirer of Jamie’s leadership skills, so I am delighted to name him skipper.

“We want to pass on thanks to the Sharks boys for fronting up and going again on Saturday. The spirit of rugby and a great chance for them to have another shot at us.”

Check out the Lions’ match-day squad to face the Sharks on Saturday below.

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Elliot Daly (England)

12. Chris Harris (Scotland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Gareth Davies (Wales)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Hamish Watson (Scotland)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland)

5. Jonny Hill (England)

4. Maro Itoje (England)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Jamie George – captain (England)

1. Rory Sutherland (Scotland)

Replacements

16. Ken Owens ( Wales)

17. Wyn Jones (Wales)

18. Kyle Sinckler (England)

19. Courtney Lawes (England)

20. Sam Simmonds (England)

21. Tom Curry (England)

22. Conor Murray (Ireland)

23. Finn Russell (Scotland)

