James Tracy retires with immediate effect due to neck injury

Leinster hooker James Tracy has announced his retirement with immediate effect on medical grounds due to a neck injury.

Tracy hasn’t played for Leinster since he suffered a neck injury in April this year and he has now been forced to retire on medical grounds after failing to fully recover.

The 31-year-old first joined Leinster back in 2012, but after 10 seasons and 141 appearances for the province, Tracy’s time as a professional rugby player has come to an end.

In announcing his retirement, Tracy paid tribute to those who guided him throughout his career.

James Tracy announces retirement.

“Today is a day of reflection and gratitude. Playing for Joe [Schmidt], Leo [Cullen] and Stu [Lancaster], Leinster Rugby, the 12 counties it represents and my country, it has been a tremendous honour,” Tracy said.

“I have learnt so much from each coach and can’t thank them enough for believing in me.

“During my 10 seasons as a Leinster player, I’ve pursued success and became obsessed with winning, while being lucky enough to prepare and train with the highest calibre of players and backroom staff.

“It has been an honour to represent my Leinster family and all of the supporters.

“I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from rugby as result of injury. I cherished every moment of my career, and it has been such a blessing to play the game for as long as I have.”

Everyone at #LeinsterRugby wishes James the very best with his retirement and wishes himself, Ashley and their family all the best of luck for the future#ThanksJT pic.twitter.com/tm4B6gzHoa — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 22, 2022

A memorable career.

Tracy enjoyed plenty of success in a trophy-laded 10 years with Leinster, with the 2018 Champions Cup triumph perhaps the highlight of his provincial career.

The Kildare man also won six caps for Ireland, the last of which came against Argentina back in November 2017.

He started playing rugby with Naas RFC, before later playing for Newbridge College at schoolboy level and for UCD in the All-Ireland League.

Read More About: james tracy, leinster rugby