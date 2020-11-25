James Ryan is set to captain Ireland again this weekend as the team look to put the disappointment of the England loss behind them against Georgia.

The men in green were comfortably beaten by the English at Twickenham last Saturday but Ryan was thinking positively after the defeat.

“I’m proud of the lads in many respects. I think we fronted up massively, I think we defended really well at times but we just weren’t clinical enough.

“We’re getting opportunities from creating pressure but we just need to nail those moments.

“At this level, if you’ve got four big moments and four big opportunities, you’ve got to take three of them anyway.

“We’re trying to find that clinical edge so it was a bit of a mixed bag for us,” Ryan said.

“Hopefully Johnny will be back next week”

The Leinster lock is due to resume his captaincy this weekend in the absence of Johnny Sexton, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury.

Despite enjoying leading the side, Ryan insisted he had no immediate plans to take over as captain on a permanent basis.

“Hopefully, Johnny will be back next week and he’ll be back leading the side.

“It’s something I’ve enjoyed, but he is team captain,” Ryan explained.

Ireland only managed to score one try against England but did have a number of opportunities to get points on the board.

However, Ryan put Ireland’s lack of a clinical edge down to their relative inexperience at international level and was confident that they would improve in that regard.

“It was a relatively inexperienced side compared to those guys who’d been together for 10 years and I was proud of the lads.

“I thought we really fronted up defensively, guys like Caelan Doris really stood up.

“We didn’t finish those opportunities. I thought we kept slamming on the door, working really hard for each other and we’ll take massive confidence from that physicality the lads showed.

“The next layer of that is about being a bit smarter,” Ryan said.

