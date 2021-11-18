James Ryan insists Ireland aren’t getting ‘carried away’ after beating the All Blacks

James Ryan has revealed that himself and his team mates had already put Ireland’s win against the All Blacks behind them the Monday after the game.

Ireland put in their best performance under Andy Farrell when they beat the All Blacks on Saturday, in what was clear sign that the men in green can be successful with a varied attacking game plan.

The team have received plenty of praise for the win, with even US President Joe Biden calling them to congratulate them, but celebrations have been far more muted within the Irish camp.

Ryan, who will captain Ireland against Argentina on Sunday in the absence of Johnny Sexton, explained that the team have already “turned the page” on their win against New Zealand.

James Ryan on Ireland putting the All Blacks win behind them.

“It does give us a bit of confidence that what we’re doing is working. The big thing for us now is just being consistent. We know how consistent they are over so many years,” Ryan said of beating New Zealand.

“It was a great win for us but we’re not going to be carried away either. Even by the time we came in on Monday everybody had genuinely turned the page and was looking at Argentina straight away.

“So while it was a great win for us and it did give us a bit of belief we’ve pushed on from it now again.”

🗣️ “It was a great win for us, but we’re not going to get carried away either.” Hear more from James Ryan ahead of Sunday’s showdown against Argentina at @avivastadium 👇#TeamOfUs | #IREvARG — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 17, 2021

Ireland aim to end the year on a high.

Things weren’t looking so rosy for Ireland at the start of the year, after they lost their two opening Six Nations games to Wales and France, but their results have improved drastically since then.

In fact, Ireland have won every game since their loss to France in February, and will notch their eighth win in-a-row should they beat Argentina on Sunday.

Ireland’s performance against Japan proved that they can successfully implement a fast-paced, attacking style of play, and their win against New Zealand showed that it can work against the best teams in the world.

The men in green will have a new half-back pairing against Argentina following injuries to Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park, and the question now is whether they can implement the same game plan without those two key players.

Read More About: argentina rugby, ireland rugby, james ryan, new zealand rugby