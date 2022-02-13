James Ryan explains decision to go for three points late on against France

James Ryan has explained Ireland’s decision to go for three points near the end of the game against France, instead of going for the corner.

Ireland had a penalty in the French 22 with just under 10 minutes remaining, with France leading the game by six points, having previously scored a try from a line out maul.

After a brief discussion between the team’s leaders, Ireland opted to go for the posts, instead of kicking to touch for a line out, as Joey Carbery slotted a penalty to make the score 27-24 in favour of France.

Ryan was speaking about the decision at the post-match press conference and said that he was confident that Ireland were able to go on and win the game having gotten within three points at the time.

James Ryan on the decision to go for three points.

“We just felt like it was the right decision at the time. I think we were imposing our game on them at that period,” Ryan explained.

“We felt confident in our attack and we thought that we’d bring the game to three points. I think we backed ourselves to go and win the game then off the back of that.

“It was very tough. They’re a serious pack but as I mentioned there when you give them access into the game through little mistakes – handling errors and maybe a little bit of indiscipline at times – the whole game becomes much harder.

“So the big thing for us is maybe limiting their entries into the game, which maybe we let ourselves down a bit at times.”

Head coach Andy Farrell backs his team’s decision.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell backed his players’ decision, explaining that they feel the flow of the game better than anyone else as they are on the pitch, and therefore should make those types of crucial decisions.

Farrell echoed Ryan’s thoughts in saying that there was time left for Ireland to get another score, although he was mistaken in thinking that his side had another opportunity from a line out after the penalty (Tadhg Beirne’s 50:22 kick came in the 67th minute).

“It’s the right decision, there’s no doubt about that. They feel the game, they’re in the moment, there was plenty of time left,” Farrell said.

“In fact, didn’t we have a line out after that when we were a couple of points down? We got the three points back, we had a line out and the opportunity to score the try and we didn’t. That’s the game, so I back them to make those calls.”

