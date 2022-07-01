James O’Connor explains where Quade Cooper has improved the most

James O’Connor has explained that Quade Cooper’s main area of improvement has been in his ability to communicate with his team mates.

Although O’Connor is currently competing with Cooper for the Wallabies number 10 jersey, that struggle clearly hasn’t dampened his appreciation of his team mate.

Cooper will start for Australia at out-half against England on Saturday while O’Connor has missed out on the match-day squad, although he may feature later in the test series having just recently recovered from injury.

O’Connor was speaking to Danny Cipriani for the Daily Mail and explained that Cooper’s improved communication skills have been largely behind his resurgence in recent times.

James O’Connor on Quade Cooper.

“He has matured a lot, his discipline. Spending time with him in camp, I get to see his day-to-day routine. At 34, he is doing more than the 20-year-olds. It’s astonishing,” O’Connor explained.

“The way he is moving around the field, the hours he is putting into his body, nutrition, it is incredible, but his main gift is his mind — like you.

“You guys, the way you see the game is a bit different. He can manipulate defenders but also change it on the run and communicate it clearly, whereas back in the day, he found it hard to communicate, like myself.

“You’re controlling the game, but if you can’t communicate it properly, no one is going to get behind you, whereas Quade has won over the group that way.”

Both men have made astonishing comebacks.

O’Connor and Cooper both made their debut for Australia all the way back in 2008 and are still playing a crucial role for the Wallabies, although each man has fallen out of favour for their country in the past.

Cooper hadn’t played for Australia in over four years last September, although he made a dream return to international rugby in his first game back as he slotted a penalty at the death to seal a win for the Wallabies against the Springboks.

Similarly, O’Connor hadn’t won a cap for Australia in six years before he made his return for the Wallabies in 2019 and has been a key player for his country ever since.

While injuries have curtailed O’Connor’s season so far, he is expected to push Cooper for the Wallabies’ 10 jersey when he returns to full sharpness, although he could also fill in at full back if needed.

