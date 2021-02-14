James Lowe’s defensive ability questioned after France loss

Share and Enjoy !

Matt Williams has questioned James Lowe’s attacking ability after the Ireland winger missed a tackle in the lead up to France’s second try.

Lowe did make some positive plays in the game, coming incredibly close to scoring a try in the first half while making a number of impressive clearance kicks.

However, the Leinster man missed a crucial tackle on the player of the match Brice Dulin inside Ireland’s 22.

This allowed the French fullback to run for the line before putting Damien Penaud over for a try in the corner.

Former Leinster and Ulster head coach Williams was speaking on Virgin Media and criticised Lowe’s defensive error in the build-up to the game-deciding try.

“Look, I know it’s hard but James Lowe has got to do better there. He’s got to get his man because otherwise, that’s what happens [France score].

“He does lots of great things when he’s got the ball in hand but he’s missing lots of tackles. He can’t miss a tackle there.

"I'm not picking on him and I know it's hard, but you've got to make that tackle." Matt Williams on James Lowe's attempt to stop France's second try.

“He’s come out of the line to put pressure on the guy and I’m not picking on him and I know it’s hard but you’ve got to make that tackle. If you don’t make that tackle that’s what happens,” Williams said.

‘You’ve got to get a system that works for your team’

While the Australian pundit was critical of Lowe’s defensive mishap, Williams also blamed Ireland‘s defensive system for leaking soft tries.

Ireland’s defensive shape is leaving wingers isolated on many occasions and without an excellent tackler on the wing, Williams believes it is time for Andy Farrell and co. to rethink their defence.

“There’s been four tries where’s been an error on exactly that – it’s not always James Lowe – but there’s been an error in that type of system. Ireland have got to go and revisit that.

“My argument isn’t that system cannot work – of course it can work. But you’ve got to get a system that works for your team. You’ve got to say ‘What’s going to work for us? What will stop that team from scoring a try there?’

“The system got Jame Lowe to the man so Lowe has got a responsibility to make the tackle like every player does.

“You can guarantee what England are going to do in the 22 if they know there’s guys that are charging in as a policy they’re going to come at us,” Williams commented.

Ireland have a 13-day wait before they can attempt to get their Six Nations campaign back on track when they travel to Rome to take on an Italy side that have conceded 91 points in two games.

