James Lowe is relishing playing against his ‘best friends’ in the All Blacks

James Lowe has revealed that he’ll be playing against some of his “best friends” when Ireland take on the All Blacks this Saturday.

Ireland and Leinster winger Lowe was born and raised in New Zealand and will likely play against the country of his birth this weekend after putting in a solid shift against Japan.

The 29-year-old spent four years playing for the Chiefs in Super Rugby alongside the likes of All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown and Brodie Retallick, two former team mates who he could become reacquainted with at the Aviva Stadium.

Lowe was speaking to RTE ahead of Ireland’s highly-anticipated encounter with New Zealand and stressed the significance of the match to him.

James Lowe on facing the All Blacks.

“It’s obviously the country of my birth, where my family’s from, where I grew up, and where I learnt a lot of my trade,” Lowe said.

“To have the opportunity now to potentially represent Ireland against them is something that is a challenge I knew was around the corner and a challenge that I can’t wait to put my best foot forward for.

“Some of my best friends are starters in that All Blacks team. I went to school with two or three of them, I played with a few of them when they were younger, and now they speak for themselves in the 15.

“The list goes on with the amount of people that helped me become a player through playing with them. And, mate, I can’t wait for next weekend.”

Ireland look primed and ready to take on New Zealand.

Ireland warmed up for their encounter with the All Blacks with a sensational 60-5 victory against Japan, in a game where Andy Farrell’s men excelled in both attack and defence.

While Ireland’s last game against the All Blacks at the 2019 Rugby World Cup resulted in a comfortable win for the New Zealanders, the two countries have had some titanic battles in recent years.

New Zealand’s last gasp win against Ireland back in 2013 started off their modern rivalry, with the men in green claiming two stunning victories against their black-clad opponents since that heartbreaking defeat.

Should Ireland perform like they did against Japan they will certainly have a chance of beating New Zealand, although the world’s number one-ranked side will pose a far greater challenge.

Read More About: All Blacks, ireland rugby, James Lowe, new zealand rugby