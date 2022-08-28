James Lowe expects Leinster’s new signing to ‘light it up’

James Lowe has backed new Leinster signing Charlie Ngatai to “light it up” for the province this season.

With first-choice centres Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose often unavailable for Leinster due to international duties, supporters can expect to see plenty of Ngatai this season.

The 32-year-old New Zealander is highly experienced and has enjoyed a successful career, in which he won the 2013 Super Rugby titles with the Chiefs.

Lowe played with Ngatai with four season at the Chiefs, and the Ireland international told RTE that he is expecting big things from the once-capped All Black in the coming months.

James Lowe on Charlie Ngatai.

“I was fortunate enough to play with ‘Chis’ for a couple of years before he went on,” Lowe said.

“He’s a legend of a bloke, a huge family man, four kids, a crazy household, but he’s a very, very good rugby player and I think he’ll be an awesome asset for us.

“He’s a bit of an older head now, the game intrigues him, he’ll always question things and will analyse games in a very coaching sort of manner.

“A huge wealth of experience and knowledge in there, and physically he’s at the top of his game. I think in round one you’re going to see Charlie Ngatai light it up.”

📍 The last stop… 🏊‍♂️ What a brilliant two days on the road across our province 🚎 Thank you to everyone who came out to support us and to say hello 👋 We loved it! 💙🤍#12CountyTour pic.twitter.com/o5MAWBHFG8 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) August 26, 2022

The URC season draws closer.

Supporters may be able to get their first viewing of Ngatai in a Leinster jersey in less than three weeks’ time, in the province’s first game of the season against Zebre Parma on Saturday, September 17th.

Leinster will be bitterly disappointed with how last season ended, as they suffered defeat in the Heineken Champions Cup final against La Rochelle before the Bulls knocked them out of the URC at the semi-final stage.

Plenty of Leinster players will have regained their confidence in July however, as many played a crucial role in Ireland’s test series victory against the All Blacks in New Zealand.

The province do have a nice start to the season as they face Zebre Parma and Benetton in their opening two fixtures, although games against Ulster, the Sharks, Connacht and Munster should test their mettle in rounds three to six.

