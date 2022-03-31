James Lowe looking forward to ‘knocking the heads off’ his friends in Munster

James Lowe is looking forward to a physical battle with some of his Ireland team mates when Leinster take on Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday.

Leinster and Munster play each other for the first time this season on Saturday, after their traditional St. Stephen’s Day fixture was postponed due to Covid-19 cases in the former’s squad.

A number of international players are expected to be back playing for both provinces for the first time since before the Six Nations, in what is shaping up to be a blockbuster fixture.

Lowe was speaking at a press conference ahead of this weekend’s inter-provincial derby and insisted that off-field friendships wouldn’t be preventing a physical encounter in Limerick.

James Lowe is looking forward to an intense encounter with Munster.

“Munster away, obviously it doesn’t matter which team travels out there, it’s going to be tough,” Lowe said.

“So we’re looking forward to the challenge and we know there’s a lot of internationals to potentially come back on both teams. It’s all part of the spectacle, isn’t it?

“Both teams want to knock the heads off each other as well. We’ve been best friends for the last 10 weeks and as soon as you put on a different colour jumper, all of that’s left at the door and the rivalry begins.

“We’re looking forward to the challenge. Seven o’clock on Saturday night, you know there’ll be a couple of beers after but for 80 minutes, like I said, we’ll probably want to knock each others’ heads off.”

Johann van Graan’s men will be eager to get one over their rivals.

Leinster’s rivalry with Munster is one of the biggest in club rugby, although it has been rather one-sided in recent years in favour of the eastern province.

Munster did actually win the last game between the two sides, albeit against a second-string Leinster side in the Rainbow Cup, although Leinster came out on top in 10 of the last 11 encounters before that.

Outside of the enclosed rivalry between the two, there is plenty of importance riding on the fixture, as a win for Munster could see them rise to second place in the URC table, while a loss could see them fall to fifth.

Leinster are currently five points clear at the top ahead of Ulster, but they have a tough run in to the end of the URC regular season, with two games against Munster and a two-match tour of South Africa yet to come.

