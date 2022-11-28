James Lowe and Jordan Larmour return to full team training with Leinster

James Lowe and Jordan Larmour will both train fully with Leinster this week after recovering from injuries.

Lowe has yet to play for Leinster this season and also missed out on Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign due to a calf injury, although he could feature for his province this Saturday against Ulster.

Larmour last played for Leinster against the Sharks in October, when he suffered a foot injury, but the 25-year-old is also in line to play against Ulster at the weekend.

Rónan Kelleher and Harry Byrne will also be available for selection for Saturday’s game against Ulster, after both had no issues on their returns from injury against Glasgow Warriors last weekend.

Ryan Baird also came through the game against Glasgow without issue after he completed the graduated return to play protocols.

Bad news for Robbie Henshaw.

Robbie Henshaw has been ruled out until early in the new year after he underwent a procedure for a wrist injury last week.

The Leinster centre has also struggled with a hamstring issue in recent times, as he was replaced early on during Ireland’s win against Fiji, although it isn’t clear when he injured his wrist.

Meanwhile, a decision on Johnny Sexton and Charlie Ngatai’s availability won’t be made until later in the week.

Sexton aggravated a calf injury during the warm up before Ireland’s win against Australia, while Ngatai picked up a shoulder injury during Leinster’s win against Glasgow.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen will be hoping that Sexton in particular will return to full fitness soon, as his side face a crucial eight-week period, which includes three inter-provincial derbies and four Heineken Champions Cup matches.

There are no further updates on Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Will Connors (bicep), James Tracy (neck), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).

