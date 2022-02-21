James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien added to Ireland’s Six Nations squad

Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have been added to Ireland’s Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday’s game against Italy.

Lowe wasn’t included in Ireland’s original squad for the championship due to injury, but he returned to the pitch in Leinster’s win against the Ospreys on Saturday evening.

The 29-year-old came on in the 52nd minute and made an impact almost immediately as he scored a try just four minutes later, which has impressed Ireland head coach Andy Farrell enough to include him in his squad.

Lowe started in all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series games and could force his way back into his country’s starting team before the Six Nations is over, with three games left to go.

Jimmy O’Brien’s good form is rewarded with call-up.

Uncapped Leinster back three player O’Brien has also been added to Ireland’s squad, after a string of impressive performances for his province.

O’Brien started at full-back against the Ospreys although he has primarily played on the wing, and was named as Leinster’s man of the match in the recent Heineken Champions Cup match against Bath, in which he scored four tries.

The 14 players who were released from Ireland’s squad last week in order to play for their respective provinces have also rejoined the squad ahead of the round three match against Italy.

Ireland’s squad for the third round of the Six Nations.

Backs (18)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps

Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps

Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps

James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps

James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps

Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps

Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps

Forwards (20)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps

Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps

Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps

Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps

Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps

Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps

