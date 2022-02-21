James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien added to Ireland’s Six Nations squad

Leinster duo James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have been added to Ireland’s Six Nations squad ahead of Sunday’s game against Italy.
Lowe wasn’t included in Ireland’s original squad for the championship due to injury, but he returned to the pitch in Leinster’s win against the Ospreys on Saturday evening.
The 29-year-old came on in the 52nd minute and made an impact almost immediately as he scored a try just four minutes later, which has impressed Ireland head coach Andy Farrell enough to include him in his squad.
Lowe started in all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series games and could force his way back into his country’s starting team before the Six Nations is over, with three games left to go.
Jimmy O’Brien’s good form is rewarded with call-up.
Uncapped Leinster back three player O’Brien has also been added to Ireland’s squad, after a string of impressive performances for his province.
O’Brien started at full-back against the Ospreys although he has primarily played on the wing, and was named as Leinster’s man of the match in the recent Heineken Champions Cup match against Bath, in which he scored four tries.
The 14 players who were released from Ireland’s squad last week in order to play for their respective provinces have also rejoined the squad ahead of the round three match against Italy.
📋 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞.
Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad re-assemble in Dublin today ahead of Sunday’s #GuinnessSixNations game against Italy.
James Lowe and Jimmy O’Brien have been added to the squad ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 21, 2022
Ireland’s squad for the third round of the Six Nations.
Backs (18)
Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 35 caps
Robert Baloucoune (Ulster/Enniskillen) 2 caps
Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 29 caps
Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 11 caps
Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps
Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 29 caps
Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 14 caps
Mack Hansen (Connacht) 2 caps
Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 54 caps
James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 18 caps
Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
James Lowe (Leinster) 9 caps
Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) uncapped
Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 94 caps
Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/UCD) uncapped
Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 39 caps
Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps
Forwards (20)
Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 7 caps
Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps
Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 27 caps
Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps
Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps
Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 14 caps
Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 54 caps
Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 114 caps
Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 6 caps
Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 66 caps
Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps
Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps
Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 81 caps
Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 42 caps
Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 4 caps
Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps
Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 37 caps
Read More About: ireland rugby, italy rugby, Six Nations