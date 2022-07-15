James Lowe massively impressed by Ireland’s ‘old boys’ at end of long season

James Lowe has paid tribute to Ireland’s “old boys” ahead of a test series decider against the All Blacks in Wellington.

Johnny Sexton and Peter O’Mahony were the oldest players in Ireland’s starting line up as they beat the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil, and both put in excellent performances.

O’Mahony isn’t too old at the age of 32, although Sexton’s ability to continue playing at the highest level is extremely impressive, as the Ireland captain turned 37 on Monday.

The performances of Ireland’s veterans hasn’t gone unnoticed by Lowe, who was very confident that the likes of Sexton and O’Mahony will be raring to go again.

James Lowe pays tribute to Ireland’s old statesmen.

“We’re just clicking at the right times. There’s a lot of youth, there are a lot of old statesmen of the team who are really playing good footy,” Lowe explained.

“It’s been a long season. That’s never an excuse, but the boys are playing their best when needed and that’s what you need when it comes to international footy. So tomorrow’s going to be hugely exciting and I can’t wait for it.

“Even the old boys, there’s still a bit left in the bones so I’m sure they’ll be definitely up for this one.”

‘I don’t think you would have been able to script that.’

Lowe is also very much up for Saturday’s decider, as the New Zealand-born winger has the opportunity to play his role in a famous series win for Ireland against the country of his birth.

The 30-year-old admitted that he never expected himself to be in this position and noted that it will likely be the only chance for anyone in the Ireland squad to claim a series win against the All Blacks.

“I don’t think you would have been able to script that for sure. It was always the dream to play international rugby. To be given the opportunity in Ireland has been amazing,” Lowe said.

“To tour New Zealand with a game three decider tomorrow is an amazing opportunity and something we’ll probably never get again.”

