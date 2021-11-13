James Lowe playfully hits out at his critics after Ireland’s stunning win

James Lowe has playfully hit out at his critics, delighting in his excellent defensive performance for Ireland against his native New Zealand.

Lowe played a crucial role in Ireland’s 29-20 win against the All Blacks, scoring the game’s first try and putting in a number of crucial tackles throughout the match.

The New Zealand-born Ireland winger has come under plenty of criticism for his defensive abilities in the past, after a number of errors in his first handful of caps for his adopted country, although he made no mistake today.

The 29-year-old was speaking to Channel 4 after the game and named a tackle he made on Rieko Ioane as his “most cherished moment” from today’s famous victory.

James Lowe on Ireland’s sensational win against the All Blacks.

“Never in a million year could I have thought this day would come. Ever since I was a kid I had dreamt of being an All Black, that’s just a very Kiwi thing to do. I gave up that dream, I wasn’t quite good enough when I was at my best almost,” Lowe explained.

“To be able to come over here and put in a performance against the best team in the world, they are the standard-bearers, words can’t describe it. To hear my native country’s national anthem, to stand in front of the Haka, it’s a childhood dream.

“You bollockses always talk about my [defence], and I got up and I whacked Rieko [Ioane], and we got the turnover from it.

“I don’t care about that first try, I don’t care about anything. It was that moment, to do everything I’ve been doing in the last six or seven months in the 70 minutes, that’s what I’m happy about.”

🗣 “Never in a million years could I have thought this day would come!” Try scorer James Lowe speaks after the epic win over New Zealand.#C4Rugby | #IrishRugby 🍀 | #IREvNZL pic.twitter.com/Wr27hevTQX — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) November 13, 2021

The Leinster winger has rewarded Andy Farrell’s faith in him.

Lowe’s Ireland career looked to be in serious doubt back in March, after he was dropped for a poor defensive performance against Scotland in this year’s Six Nations.

The Leinster winger missed out on Ireland’s win against England, as well as this summer’s games against the USA and Japan, but he was brought back into the fold for the Autumn Nations Series, and has looked better than ever in the green jersey.

A number of eyebrows were raised when Andy Farrell included Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park and Andrew Conway in his starting team against Japan, but all three players have thoroughly rewarded their head coach’s faith in them.

Lowe may be rested for next week’s game against Argentina, as Farrell will likely try out some new combinations, but he has established himself as a first-choice player for Ireland thanks to his last two performances.

