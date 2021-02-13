James Lowe admits he didn’t watch the Six Nations before coming to Ireland

Share and Enjoy !

James Lowe has admitted he rarely watched the Six Nations before coming to Ireland in 2017 to link up with Leinster.

The New Zealand-born Ireland winger will start in his second Six Nations game on Sunday against France, in what is a must-win game for Andy Farrell’s side.

While Lowe now appreciates the Six Nations for the “amazing” tournament it is, the Leinster winger gave an honest answer when asked by RTE if he watched the competition while he lived in New Zealand.

“No, [I didn’t watch the Six Nations] to be quite frank. I didn’t watch the EPL [Premier League] either but now I am addicted – I am addicted to both of them.

“Unfortunately due to the time difference – unless you’re coming home from town at three o’clock in the morning – you’re not catching too much of it live.

“It’s an amazing competition. There is so much at stake every single game and it’s awesome to be a part of,” Lowe commented.

France’s danger man

Ireland welcome France to the Aviva Stadium on Sunday at 3pm and will be desperate to get their first win of the championship after a gut-wrenching loss against Wales.

Les Bleus were in impressive form when they tore the Italians apart in Rome last weekend, with scrum-half Antoine Dupont pulling the strings for France.

Lowe admitted that Ireland will be targeting the diminutive number nine in the match, while noting his great admiration for the 24-year-old.

“Dupont is a common theme into everything that goes well with this French side. He’s an amazing player. To me, the world’s best player at the moment.

“I saw that [New Zealand scrum-half] Aaron Smith actually just came out and said openly he’s watching Dupont, what’s he’s done for Toulouse and this French side.

“He’s the key man and someone that we have to try to limit his damage. He’s the one we’re going for,” Lowe commented.

Should Dupont be given as much room to manoeuvre against Ireland as he was against the Italians, it could be a long evening for Andy Farrell’s side.

