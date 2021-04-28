James Haskell names just two Irish players in his Lions match-day squad

Just two Irish players make the cut.

Former England international James Haskell has named just two Irish players in his Lions match-day squad to play the Springboks this summer.

Haskell, who toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions in 2017, has named 10 English players in his match-day squad for the first test against South Africa, although just four of those start.

His team, who he selected for his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, features more English players than any other nation.

🏉 Finally, the rugby nause and guru of egg @jameshaskell has selected his 40 tourists for South Africa… The man knows his rugby 👀🤔 Has Hask picked a conquering team? pic.twitter.com/S28UHPF11w — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) April 25, 2021

While there are more English players overall, Haskell has rewarded Wales off the back of their triumphant Six Nations campaign by naming seven Welsh Lions starters, three more than England’s tally of four.

Tadhg Furlong and Robbie Henshaw are the only Irish players to make Haskell’s match-day 23, compared to three Scottish players – George Turner, Stuart Hogg and Ali Price. Just six Irish players have been named in his 40-man Lions squad.

Haskell has gone with Alun Wyn Jones as his Lions captain, and has named England Maro Itoje as the experienced Welshman’s partner in the second row.

In the wider Lions squad, the Englishman has made a few interesting choices, notably in the backs. International outcast Danny Care has been named as one of three scrum-halves, while one-cap Scotland international Cameron Redpath has been named in the centres.

2021 Six Nations player of the championship Hamish Watson has been named in the wider squad but does not make Haskell’s test match-day squad.

Check out the full match-day squad below.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Jonathan Davies (Wales)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Gareth Davies (Wales)

8. Taulupe Faletau (Wales)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Justin Tipuric (Wales)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, Lions captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. George Turner (Scotland)

1. Mako Vunipola (England)

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), 17. Ellis Genge (England), 18. Kyle Sinckler (England), 19. Courtney Lawes (England), 20. Sam Underhill (England), 21. Ali Price (Scotland), 22. Owen Farrell (England), 23. Liam Williams (Wales)

