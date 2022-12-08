James Haskell blames ‘grumpy journalists’ for Eddie Jones sacking

James Haskell has pinned much of the blame for Eddie Jones’ sacking on the media, in a passionate defence of his former head coach.

Jones has never been one to cosy up to the media, and accused English journalists of trying to get him sacked all the way back in 2018 when England were going through a rough patch.

The 62-year-old survived a disappointing run of results four years ago, although he has paid the price for a disappointing 2022 and has been relieved of his duties as England head coach just nine months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Speaking to Sky Sports about Jones’ sacking, former England international James Haskell was of the firm belief that it was the wrong decision and accused the media of ganging up on the veteran coach.

James Haskell on Eddie Jones’ sacking.

“Personally, it’s utter madness. You have literally taken the most successful World Cup coach, with a 90 per cent winning record, and binned him nine months before a World Cup,” Haskell said.

“He’s been to three World Cup finals. He’s won one and lost two. And he took Japan to some of the biggest upsets they’ve ever had.

“And then the best thing is, the person they want to replace him with at this point in time is not available, so you’re going to put someone else in charge for the Six Nations who hasn’t been an international coach just because of some grumpy old journalists and some miserable fans who’ve decided to gang up to get rid of him, which is pretty much the story of the modern world.

“If you shout loud enough and you’ve got enough fans in the media, you can achieve anything.”

“People aren’t honest” 😬 James Haskell believes it’s ‘utter madness’ Eddie Jones has been sacked as England head coach just nine months before the 2023 Rugby World Cup 🌹🏉 pic.twitter.com/ihLnurSitN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 7, 2022

‘It’s not based on fact, it’s rhetoric, it’s nonsense.’

It certainly wasn’t unusual for Jones to be heavily criticised in some columns for leading English newspapers during his time in charge, although calls against him quickly died down once results went his way.

Five wins in 12 matches this year wasn’t enough to silence the doubters however, and Haskell believes there are some in the media who will be delighted to see the back of Jones.

“Unfortunately, I think that because Eddie didn’t conform, didn’t play to the media’s tune, there were some guys that just didn’t want him in there,” Haskell argued.

“What some of these older heads are doing and some of these older journalists who don’t like Eddie, who don’t actually come down and watch training, they don’t speak to any of the current players, they’re not particularly popular with current players because of their opinions because they’re there to sell newspapers.

“Then you’ve got ex coaches who have agendas and vendettas who are able to use their media platform to put things out there. It’s not based on fact, it’s rhetoric, it’s nonsense.”

