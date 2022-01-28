James Haskell defends Trevor Brennan for punching a supporter back in 2007

James Haskell has said that he had “absolutely no problem” with Trevor Brennan jumping into the stands to punch a fan back in 2007.

Former Ireland international Brennan was involved in a physical altercation with a supporter before a Heineken Cup match between Toulouse and Ulster in January 2007.

Brennan originally received a lifetime ban for the incident, which was subsequently lowered to a five-year ban, although he retired from the sport shortly afterwards anyway at the age of 33.

The Kildare man alleged that a group of Ulster supporters had called his mother a whore and had thrown beer at him, at which stage he climbed into the crowd to confront the group, which ultimately resulted in him punching one of them.

Former England international Haskell was speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast and argued that Brennan had been harshly punished for the incident.

James Haskell on the Trevor Brennan incident.

“I’ve got absolutely no problem with that and I don’t understand what the issue with that is,” Haskell said.

“Fans have got this fucking bizarre thing where they think that you are some sort of superhuman and that you’re not going to react and that they can do what they want.

“In any other area of life, if I walked out of this studio, and we better remember we’re in west London so I’d probably beat up some bloke in a gilet.

“But if I was to go to a gnarly part of London, picked the wrong bloke, walked up and went ‘I fucked your mum’, I’d get knocked out. 100 per cent it would happen.

“Yet fans think they can do whatever they like to you and you’re absolutely not going to react. The problem is that every now and then, when someone does do something wrong, their stupid face is like, ‘I thought you’d find it funny.’

“I promise you I’ve got no problem with that. I’m astounded that there’s anything wrong with that.”

🔴 RUGBY’S WORST CRIMES 🔴 Stamping, striking, gouging, headbutting? 😬 All these offences – and more – are in the dock as Alex, Hask and Ben play judge and jury and set about ranking the sport’s worst crimes 👨‍⚖️ Listen to this week’s GB&R in partnership with @CityIndex now 🏉 pic.twitter.com/ZhIlYBFGcE — The Good, The Bad & The Rugby (@GoodBadRugby) January 26, 2022

‘I would have whipped that bloke straight over the hoarding.’

Haskell went on to explain a similar incident that had happened to his Wasps’ team mate Elliot Daly, during an encounter with Gloucester.

The former England flanker explained that a supporter had intentionally poured their drink over Daly, and that if he was aware of that at the time of the incident, he would have confronted the supporter.

“It’s like when Elliot Daly, he scored a try when we were playing Wasps vs Gloucester, he slid in through the hoarding and a pint fell on him and a fan threw a pint over him as well,” Haskell explained.

“We watched it back and he threw a pint right in Elliot’s face. If I had seen that, and I’m not pretending I’m tough, I would have whipped the bloke straight over the hoarding. I wouldn’t have filled him in, but I would have pulled him over the boarding.

“I think Trevor Brennan’s absolutely right. If someone says he’s fucked your mum, why not? What’s bad about it?”

Haskell later admitted that confronting supporters in the stands isn’t the best way to deal with abuse from fans, but expressed no sympathies for the Ulster supporter that Brennan punched.

“I concede, jumping over a stand is not ideal. But in general, what that bloke got is exactly what he deserved.”

