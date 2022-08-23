James Haskell questions ‘bizarre’ Clive Woodward criticism of Eddie Jones

James Haskell has labelled Clive Woodward’s criticism of Eddie Jones as bizarre while praising the Australian’s talents.

Woodward, who led England to Rugby World Cup success in 2003, is a frequent critic of Jones and questions the Australian’s selections, tactics and additional coaching stints on a regular basis.

Although he is occasionally complimentary of Jones, Woodward is critical far more often and has argued that the English RFU don’t hold the head coach accountable for any perceived failings.

Haskell, who played under Jones at the end of his international career, stressed that he finds Woodward’s continued criticism of the current England head coach as “astounding” in an interview with The Mirror.

James Haskell on Clive Woodward.

“I had five England coaches, and he was far and away the best,” Haskell said of Jones.

“He created the best environment, was the most professional, the most dedicated and knew how to get the best out of players. Does he always get it right? No. Does any coach? But he gets more right than he gets wrong.

“It’s a hard one for me because the only person who appears to never be happy when Eddie Jones is doing well is Clive Woodward. I don’t know what it is about him, but he just seems to come after Eddie for everything. I find it very bizarre.

“Clive hasn’t coached in rugby since 2005 and really has no concept of what’s going on in the set-up.

“He’s desperate to sort of pick this job up between Eddie and the RFU – a sort of performance director role – and he’s never going to get it. I find it astounding really.”

SIR CLIVE WOODWARD: Eddie Jones has no right to belittle the English game. It’s INSULTING. https://t.co/dlJoP4l46Q — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 9, 2022

Coaching careers compared.

Woodward took charge of England near the start of the professional era in 1997, and after a shaky start, he ultimately led England to their first and only World Cup title in 2003.

He walked away from coaching in 2005 at the age of just 49, after taking charge of the British and Irish Lions on their tour of New Zealand, in which the All Blacks claimed a comfortable 3-0 series victory.

Jones is one of the most experienced coaches in the world, and has adapted his methods and game plan numerous times during a career that has spanned almost 30 years.

The Australian is yet to win the World Cup, although he has reached the final twice; with the Wallabies in 2003 and with England in 2019, and will have another crack at the Webb Ellis Cup next year in France.

