Jacques Nienaber admits Springboks not where they want to be ahead of Ireland test

Jacques Nienaber has admitted that the Springboks are not where they want to be ahead of their European tour this November.

South Africa ended their Rugby Championship campaign with a 38-21 victory against Argentina, although it wasn’t enough for them to win the tournament, as New Zealand were crowned as champions once again.

Four wins out of six isn’t a bad return, although the Springboks were expected to win the tournament after the opening round in which they claimed a comfortable win against the All Blacks.

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber was speaking at the post-match press conference and admitted that his side are disappointed with how their tournament went, while picking out some positives.

Jacques Nienaber on the Springboks’ Rugby Championship.

“We built some squad depth. Some players got some experience but that wasn’t the main aim – which was to win the Rugby Championship and we fell short on that,” Nienaber said.

“But there were some positives to take out of it. We are in a better position now in terms of learning about certain positions than we were when we started.

“There was always this big issue around fly-half and whether Damian [Willemse] could play there and hats off to Frans [Steyn] today; in a very short space of time he had to slot in and he will just get better in terms of that.

“We’re not where we want to be yet. We need consistency, and we’ll probably get a pretty good idea on our end-of-year tour.

“We play the number one [Ireland] and number two [France] teams in the world and we have an SA A side, and it will be a challenging tour. But it will give us nice answers as to where we are.”

🇿🇦 The Boks get the win, but unfortunately not by a big enough margin in their #CastleRugbyChampionship title chase in Durban.#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvARG pic.twitter.com/XVrC0YtDS3 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 24, 2022

A tough European tour awaits the world champions.

South Africa will play Ireland, France, Italy and England in a difficult European tour this November, in which they will face three of the world’s top five ranked sides.

A South Africa Select XV will also play Munster and Bristol Bears in November, with every player involved on the Springboks’ European tour set to get plenty of game time.

The Springboks will be able to welcome back Rassie Erasmus to their match-day preparations on tour, as his ban will have run out by then, which will come as a boost to the team and to Nienaber, with whom he was worked so closely for many years.

Read More About: Jacques Nienaber, springboks