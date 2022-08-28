Jacques Nienaber believes ‘naive tactics’ cost Springboks against Wallabies

Springboks head coach Jacques Nienaber believes “naive tactics” may have cost his side again as they suffered defeat to the Wallabies.

Australia claimed a deserved 25-17 win against the Springboks in Adelaide on Saturday to put a major dent in the Springboks’ hopes of winning The Rugby Championship.

The loss is the second on the bounce for South Africa after they were beaten by New Zealand in Johannesburg, while another tough challenge against Australia in Sydney awaits the world champions next weekend.

Nienaber was speaking at the post-match press conference and admitted that he believes him and his coaching team may again have been at fault for the loss.

Jacques Nienaber on the Springboks’ loss.

“To be honest, we probably will have to have a look at it. I’m not sure. Maybe a little bit of naive tactics from our side,” Nienaber said.

“Last week I can say, when New Zealand went to 14 men I thought we were a little bit naive in terms of how we handled that. And when I see ‘we’, I mean coaches, it’s not the players.

“I thought we were a little bit naive there in terms of how we closed out those last seven minutes. Maybe we could have kept the ball in hand a little bit more, but we spoke about that and we addressed it.

“Again, I’m saying it’s not a player thing, it’s us. I felt we could have been more clinical and clear with the messages coming from on top.

“But tonight, I’m not sure. I’ll have to have a good look it. When we went down to 14 men, I really though they put us under nice pressure. But when they were 14 men, we struggled to get the ball into the space where that winger was.”

South Africa are feeling the pressure.

Having been tipped as the favourites for The Rugby Championship after beating the All Blacks in round one, the Springboks’ title hopes now hang by a thread heading into round four.

Not only have South Africa failed to win their last two matches, they also failed to pick up a losing bonus-point in either defeat and sit at the bottom of the table on four points.

The competitiveness of this year’s tournament means all four teams still have realistic chances to be crowned as champions at the halfway mark, although another loss next weekend would all but end the Springboks’ title bid.

South Africa will aim to put their dreadful recent record Down Under behind them in Sydney next Saturday, having failed to win their last eight games against the Wallabies on Australian soil.

