Jacob Stockdale reveals he is unlikely to return before the end of the season

Jacob Stockdale has revealed that is unlikely to return from injury before the end of the season, having undergone an operation on his ankle.

Ireland and and Ulster winger Stockdale last played in his province’s first game of the season against Glasgow Warriors due to an issue with his ankle.

Although the injury wasn’t originally thought to have been season-ending, Stockdale has had to go under the knife in an effort to fix his ankle, and now looks unlikely to play for either Ulster or Ireland for the remainder of the season.

‘I’m gutted this probably means the end of my season.’

Stockdale took to Instagram to reveal that he has had an operation and that he doesn’t expect to play again before the season’s end.

“It’s been a really frustrating couple of months for me with this ankle as nothing has seemed to go right with it. But hey, that’s life,” Stockdale wrote.

“Glad to have gotten the operation now and hopefully puts me on the right track back to recovery! I’m gutted this probably means the end of my season but gives me an opportunity to come back fitter and stronger than ever.”

Jacob Stockdale still has plenty of time to get back to his best.

Although it feels the Ulsterman has been around for a long time, having made his Ireland debut back in 2017, Stockdale is just 25 years old and has plenty of years of professional rugby ahead of him.

Stockdale was arguably at his best in 2018, a year in which he played a crucial role in Ireland’s Six Nations Grand Slam success, as well as scoring the only try in the win against the All Blacks.

The sizeable winger has impressed since then on plenty of occasions when fit however, and last scored a try for his country in Ireland’s 39-31 win against Japan in July.

