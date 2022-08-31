Jacob Stockdale is available for Ulster again after lengthy injury break

Jacob Stockdale is available for selection for the first time in almost a year after recovering from an ankle injury.

The Ulster winger missed almost the entirety of last season, as Stockdale only featured in his province’s opening game of the campaign against Glasgow Warriors in September of last year.

Although the injury was not originally expected to rule Stockdale out for the season, the Ulster winger had to undergo an operation on his ankle in January and hasn’t played since.

However, Ulster have announced that Stockdale has fully reintegrated into team training and is available for the province’s pre-season friendly against Exeter Chiefs this Friday.

While he is still just 26, Stockdale has plenty of experience in both international and club rugby, as he has won 35 caps for Ireland to date and has played for Ulster on 83 occasions.

𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued an update ahead of Friday’s @bankofireland pre-season friendly. More info ⤵️https://t.co/xLyLwqoy9y — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) August 31, 2022

Not all good news for Ulster.

Ulster do have some injury concerns heading into the new season, with a total of eight players unavailable for this Friday’s game against Exeter.

Iain Henderson and James Hume have both had surgery on their respective hand and groin injuries during the off-season and are continuing to rehabilitate from those procedures.

Will Addison, Jude Postlethwaite and Ben Moxham are also still recovering from their respective injuries and will not feature at the Kingspan Stadium this Friday.

David McCann, David Shanahan and Andy Warwick are also all unavailable for this week’s pre-season friendly, although they aren’t expected to be out for long after picking up “low grade injuries” in training.

Ulster’s season kicks off properly on Saturday, September 17th in their URC opener against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium in the first inter-provincial derby of the new campaign.

Having come so close to reaching last season’s URC final, Ulster will be hoping to make an impact early on as they look to end their 16-year wait for silverware.

