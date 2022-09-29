Jacob Stockdale raring to go against Leinster after ‘tough year’ out

Jacob Stockdale is eager to face Leinster in his first inter-provincial derby in over a year after a long injury lay-off.

Stockdale missed almost the entirety of last season due to an ankle injury, as he made his sole appearance in Ulster’s opening game against Glasgow Warriors, although the talented winger is now back in full swing.

The 26-year-old started in Ulster’s first two games of the season, and also featured in a pre-season friendly, and is expected to start against Leinster in Belfast on Friday.

Having watched from the sidelines during Ulster’s two victories against Leinster last year, Stockdale is eager to play his part in what he expects to be a “physical” derby.

Jacob Stockdale on the challenge Leinster pose.

“Obviously it’s really nice to be back out on the pitch. It was a tough year having to watch the lads play and not being able to be involved in the games,” Stockale said in an in-house interview.

“So to be back on the pitch and to have three games under my belt now is pretty good and hopefully I can get a few more.

“It’s an Irish derby so it’s going to be pretty physical. They always are and obviously Leinster are a very strong team and have been for a number of years, probably for the last five or six seasons they’ve been the team to beat.

“So that’s obviously a really exciting challenge. They’ve a very experienced team, depending I suppose on who comes up, but they have talent all across the board and I think it’ll be a very good challenge for us.”

🎥 Jacob Stockdale on his return from injury and the game against Leinster this weekend. Watch here ⤵️https://t.co/dkgskByzkJ pic.twitter.com/l9u4QNwpWr — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) September 28, 2022

Ulster are aiming to continue their great start to the season.

After two rounds of URC action, Ulster and Leinster currently sit in first and second place in the table after both provinces notched bonus-point wins in their opening two fixtures.

Ulster came out on top in both meetings with Leinster last season, although Leo Cullen is expected to welcome back several big-name players to his team which will boost his side’s chances.

Meanwhile, Ulster will be without the likes of Robert Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy and Nathan Doak, as all three are currently in South Africa with Emerging Ireland.

Leinster have also lost players to the Emerging Ireland tour, although they will be able to name close to a full-strength side if they please.

