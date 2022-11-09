Jack O’Donoghue to captain Munster against South Africa A

Jack O’Donoghue will captain a young Munster side who will take on South Africa A at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night.

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has called upon plenty of young players in his squad to take on the South Africa selection, as several of the province’s more experienced players are currently involved with Ireland.

Three academy players have been included in the match-day squad, as Edwin Edogbo has been named to start in the second row, while Cian Hurley and Patrick Campbell are on the bench.

Injuries have limited Munster’s options, especially in the second row, where Kiran McDonald will make his first appearance for his new side after signing a short-term contract with the province last month.

There are some experienced players on both sides.

Captain O’Donoghue is easily the most experienced Munster player named in the starting forward pack, although there are a few older heads included in the backline.

Simon Zebo, Rory Scannell and Mike Haley boast plenty of experience between them among the starting backs, while former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa has been included on the bench.

South Africa A have named a very strong match-day squad for the encounter, with 14 capped Springboks set to face Munster on Thursday night.

Thomas du Toit, who has 14 caps for the Springboks and briefly played for Munster in the 2016/17 season, is captaining South Africa A, while another former Munster player, Jason Jenkins, is starting in the second row.

Rugby World Cup winning scrum-half Herschel Jantjies is starting at number nine, while experienced internationals such as Johan Goosen and Cornal Hendricks also start among the backs.

Munster match-day squad to face South Africa A.

15. Mike Haley

14. Shane Daly

13. Antoine Frisch

12. Rory Scannell

11. Simon Zebo

10. Ben Healy

9. Paddy Patterson

8. Gavin Coombes

7. John Hodnett

6. Jack O’Donoghue (c)

5. Kiran McDonald

4. Edwin Edogbo

3. Roman Salanoa

2. Diarmuid Barron

1. Josh Wycherley

Replacements

16. Niall Scannell

17. Liam O’Connor

18. Keynan Knox

19. Cian Hurley

20. Alex Kendellen

21. Neil Cronin

22. Patrick Campbell

23. Malakai Fekitoa.

