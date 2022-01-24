Jack O’Donoghue dismisses Munster’s critics after big win against Wasps

Jack O’Donoghue was delighted after Munster produced a much improved performance as they secured a bonus-point victory against Wasps.

Munster have come under plenty of criticism in the last month or so, as they were involved in slow-paced, low-scoring affairs, with much of that criticism being directed towards the outgoing coaching duo of Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham.

There is unlikely to be much criticism of their victory against Wasps however, as Munster ran in six tries to set up a two-legged encounter with Exeter Chiefs in the round of 16 in the Heineken Champions Cup.

O’Donoghue was speaking to BT Sport after Munster’s win against Wasps and argued that the side had shown exactly what they’re capable of.

‘People can say what they want.’

“I thought it was an incredible performance today. We certainly had a few things to prove and build on from last week and I think we certainly did it this week,” O’Donoghue said.

“It’s great to come through the group stages with a bonus point today so we’re delighted now that we’re moving on to the next stage.

“People can say what they want. They’re not in our inner circle, they don’t know what we go through in the meetings and stuff like that. We go out here every week and try to perform to the best of our ability and I think we showed that today.

Jack O’Donoghue is the youngest player to win 150 Munster caps.

The win against Wasps was a game that the Munster squad as a whole can look back fondly on, although it was a particularly special match for O’Donoghue.

The 27-year-old became the youngest player to win 150 caps for Munster when he took to the field against Wasps, and managed to score a try and pick up the star of the match award on his landmark appearance.

“To even get one cap for my home province, but to get 150, it’s incredible. It’s a special today for myself and my family in the crowd. So I’ll cherish this one certainly for some time to come,” O’Donoghue commented.

