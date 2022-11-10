Jack Nowell ‘gutted’ over mistake which led to Argentina try

Jack Nowell has admitted he is “gutted” over his decision to not chase down Santiago Carreras during England’s narrow loss to Argentina.

Argentina claimed their first victory against England in 13 years at the weekend, as two quick-fire tries and the boot of Emiliano Boffelli guided Los Pumas to a 30-29 win at Twickenham Stadium.

The second of those two tries was scored by Carreras, when the Argentina out-half pounced on a stray pass from Owen Farrell to run almost 60 metres and dot down.

Only England’s Freddie Steward gave chase, as Farrell threw his hands up in the air and appealed for a knock on, while Nowell stopped in his tracks as he waited for a whistle that never came.

Jack Nowell holds hand up over poor decision.

Replays showed that there was no knock on as Argentina stretched their lead to eight points, and the visitors ultimately held on to win by a single point at the end of the 80 minutes.

Nowell’s reaction to Carreras’ breakaway was picked up by Instagram page Ballcarrier, and the England winger responded to the post to admit that he was wrong not to play to the whistle.

“Yeah real poor from me. Stopped because I thought it was a knock on. Gutted with my decision at that moment. Should always play to the whistle,” Nowell wrote.

England will hope to improve significantly in the coming weeks.

A defeat to Argentina was certainly not the start that England would have hoped for in the Autumn Nations Series, with games against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa yet to come for Eddie Jones’ side.

Anything other than a victory against Japan would be seen as a disaster for England, although English fans will be hoping to see their team beat New Zealand and South Africa also.

England’s most recent showing suggests that isn’t likely, although the game against Japan does present a good opportunity to get back up to speed.

