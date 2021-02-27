Jack Nowell fumes after another red card in the Premiership

Share and Enjoy !

‘Some of these red cards are so stupid’

Jack Nowell has vented his frustrations after Exeter Chiefs teammate Jack Yeandle was shown a red card during last night’s Gallagher Premiership encounter with Sale Sharks.

Exeter lost their second Premiership match in a row, going down 25-20 to fellow title challengers Sale, giving Bristol Bears the opportunity to go seven points clear at the top of the table should they beat Leicester Tigers today.

Nowell, who has been sidelined for over four months following a toe surgery, took to Twitter after the game to complain after the Chiefs were forced to play with 14 men for almost an hour at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Seriously, all for players safety but come on. Some of these reds are so stupid. Every player takes the field knowing there is a chance of being hurt, it’s a physical game. Don’t kill it — Jack Nowell (@nowellsy15) February 26, 2021

Six red cards in the last six Premiership matches

Despite the England international’s protestations, Yeandle’s challenge on Sale’s Curtis Langdon appeared to warrant a straight red, as the Exeter hooker made direct contact to the head with his shoulder, making little effort to wrap his arms.

🟥 It’s red! 😳 Another red card! This time for Exeter. Jack Yeandle makes contact high and doesn’t get a clean wrap of his arms 😬 No room for mitigation, he’s out the game 😔 pic.twitter.com/ovhcICHF2A — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) February 26, 2021

Yeandle’s sending off follows the last weekend of Gallagher Premiership rugby, where a total of five red cards were handed out.

Three of those red cards came in just the one match between Leicester Tigers and Wasps, sparking a discussion about what exactly can be done to bring down the current number of players being sent off.

