Ex-Leinster lock Jack Dunne on being the Premiership’s only openly LGBTQ+ player

Jack Dunne hopes other players in the Gallagher Premiership will be able to feel comfortable in coming out as LGBTQ+.

While Dunne’s friends and family were aware of his sexuality for a number of years, the Leinster lock came out publicly in the media as bisexual last year to become the only openly LGBTQ+ professional rugby player in Ireland.

That didn’t last for long however, as Leinster team mate Nick McCarthy came out publicly as gay in June this year, having told his team mates in January.

Dunne’s time at Leinster has come to an end however, and he will start a new chapter of his career with Exeter Chiefs in the Gallagher Premiership this season, where there are currently no openly LGBTQ+ players.

Jack Dunne on LGBTQ+ players in rugby.

The 23-year-old was speaking to the BBC about his move to the Premiership and expressed his hope that players in the league will soon feel comfortable in coming out.

“Hopefully once there are one or two more people it will start to feel that this is something they can say and it won’t be a big thing,” Dunne said.

“Hopefully it would be good for other gay or bisexual men to see people like me and hopefully it’ll give them a bit of confidence to be able to be who they are.”

📢 – BREAKING NEWS: @ExeterChiefs are delighted to announce the signings of @leinsterrugby duo Jack Dunne and Rory O’Loughlin Welcome to the Chiefs !!https://t.co/ZE54h7zBE4 pic.twitter.com/qc3C0pXe54 — Exeter Chiefs (@ExeterChiefs) March 10, 2022

A fresh start for the Dubliner.

Dunne found game time hard to come by at Leinster, having amassed 20 appearances for his native province since making his debut in February 2019.

There is still plenty of time for Dunne to make his impact in professional rugby at the age of 23 however, and the departure of England’s Jonny Hill and Scotland’s Sam Skinner has left space in Exeter’s second row.

It can take time for players to settle in to new environments, although Dunne’s move will likely be helped by Rory O’Loughlin’s presence in Exeter, who also departed Leinster at the end of last season.

