Jack Crowley wary of being ‘too ambitious’ after superb Emerging Ireland outing

Jack Crowley is wary of not getting carried away after putting in an excellent performance for Emerging Ireland against the Griquas.

The 22-year-old Munster out-half started for Emerging Ireland in the first game of their tour of South Africa, and Crowley didn’t disappoint as he guided his side to a 54-7 victory.

Crowley slotted six out of seven conversion attempts and marshalled Emerging Ireland’s attack very well, with a deft grubber kick which resulted in a try for Munster team mate Shane Daly the highlight of his game.

Although Crowley looks to be progressing nicely, he is careful to not look too far into the future, explaining in an in-house interview how his mindset has changed over the last couple of years.

Jack Crowley on changing his mindset.

“If you asked me a year or two ago what I wanted, I probably would have said big plans of where I want to go and where I want to be,” Crowley admitted.

“Something I’ve learned that is probably a downfall of mine was being almost too ambitious. I know you can’t really say you’re too ambitious, but for me, I was almost focusing too much on the future. Now I’m literally trying to take it a game at a time.

“Whether it’s here with Emerging Ireland playing against the Griquas or when I go back to Munster, it’s whatever is in front of me. That’s been my focus from the start of the season, whether it’s the pre-season games.

“Just taking it one game at a time, then reviewing that game and then seeing how I can get better in next one and letting faith almost take the rest of it.

“It’s a tough game, rugby is. If you focus too much on certain outcomes that are completely out of your control, sometimes you can get carried away with that.”

South African tour is allowing the Munster out-half to showcase his talents.

Emerging Ireland’s opposition in South Africa isn’t of the highest standard, as the 47-point win against the Griquas clearly displayed, and the Pumas and Cheetahs are unlikely to put up a significantly better fight.

Nonetheless, the tour is providing players who find themselves down the pecking order with their respective provinces a chance to show the national team coaches what they can do.

Crowley is arguably third-choice at Munster behind Joey Carbery and Ben Healy, although he is the youngest of the three and has proven that he has plenty of potential.

Another couple of strong performances for Emerging Ireland could convince Munster’s coaches to afford him more opportunities this season, while he could be earmarked as one for the future by the national set-up.

