Jack Conan reveals referee admitted to incorrect scrum penalty decisions in England match

Jack Conan has revealed that the match officials from Ireland’s game against England admitted that they had incorrectly penalised the men in green on a few occasions.

Ireland claimed a bonus-point victory against England last weekend, which was significantly aided by Charlie Ewels’ red card, although overall the men in green were penalised far more often.

The scrum was an area of particular concern for Ireland, as they gave away six penalties at the set-piece, although it has been suggested that England were wheeling and boring in, which is illegal.

Conan was speaking at a press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Scotland and revealed that the referees admitted after the match that Ireland were incorrectly penalised on some occasions.

Jack Conan on Ireland’s disciplinary issues against England.

“There were a lot of talking points and lessons learnt from the weekend gone. The referees have come back and said a few decisions probably went against us when when they shouldn’t have, but that’s rugby and those things happen,” Conan said.

“It’s always a good learning curve and we’ll be better for it and take it into this weekend. I know the lads obviously pride themselves in the front row about their bits around the scrum.

“So they were pretty disheartened about it but look, it’ll just make us better again this weekend. I think they’re excited about the challenges and to right those wrongs from Twickenham and end on a high, on that platform anyway.”

Andy Farrell’s side will aim to improve in the scrum.

Whether or not the scrum penalty decisions that went against Ireland were correct, Andy Farrell’s side will be eager to prevent a similar situation from arising again.

Ireland’s scrum had been very solid before the game at Twickenham, although starting front rowers Andrew Porter and Ronan Kelleher missed out due to injury, and will be absent again on Saturday.

Tadhg Furlong, often lauded as the best tighthead prop in the world, didn’t have a good game against England and will be adamant on giving a good account of himself against Scotland.

Ireland were also second best in the battle at the breakdown against England and will know that improvements in those two areas will provide their backline with plenty of good ball to work with.

