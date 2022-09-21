Jack Conan admits to mixed emotions over Ireland’s series win against All Blacks

Jack Conan has admitted that he was disappointed not to have played a bigger role in Ireland’s test series victory against the All Blacks.

Although Conan played in all three tests against the All Blacks, he started on the bench in each match and came on in the 57th, 64th and 66th minute respectively.

Most would have assumed that Conan had Ireland’s number eight jersey locked down after he started in all three tests for the British and Irish Lions in the summer of 2021, but the Leinster man has found himself down in the pecking order.

Conan was speaking at a press conference ahead of Leinster’s game against Benetton on Friday night and admitted that he wasn’t entirely pleased with how the tour of New Zealand went.

Jack Conan on Ireland’s tour of New Zealand.

“Firstly, I was delighted to be involved and to be down there and to be part of such a great squad and make a bit of history,” Conan started.

“Obviously I would have loved to have a bit more involvement than I did, but that’s just the way it is. I probably hadn’t done myself enough justice in the months previous to that, for a few different reasons.

“It was what it was, but at the end of the day I was just happy to be there and happy to be involved. It was a great few weeks away with a good bunch of lads.

“It’s something that when you retire you’ll look back on, to say you were part of that first ever Irish team to go down there and win a test, then win a series, will be something really special.

“So I’m grateful but I think I left a little bit out there, which is a little bit disappointing on a personal note.”

2⃣ 𝐝𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐨! We are finally back at the RDS this Friday for our first home game of the 2022/23 season vs Benetton. 👊🙌 🎟️ | Get your tickets now: https://t.co/4szqKnF36c#FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/dk4zJ2eK22 — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 21, 2022

Competition in the Irish back row.

While Caelan Doris started at number eight in all three tests against the All Blacks, Conan is more directly competing with Peter O’Mahony for a starting place in Ireland’s back row.

When Conan starts at eight, Doris shifts to blindside flanker, while O’Mahony drops to the bench, but when Conan is on the bench, O’Mahony starts at blindside flanker and Doris is at eight.

Josh van der Flier was the one constant in Ireland’s back row last season, as he started all 11 tests at openside flanker, although Doris also started every game in either the number six or eight jersey.

The same four back row forwards played in 10 of Ireland’s 11 tests since November, with the game against Argentina the sole exception as Nick Timoney came off the bench, although only because Conan pulled out of the match due to injury on short notice.

Read More About: ireland rugby, Jack Conan